Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090778694
Balkan traditional food, snacks plate. Ham, cheese sprinkled with olive oil with capers in a pickle with olives on a wooden dish on tile table with copy space.The perfect appetizer for wine
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adriaticauthenticbalkancapersceramiccheesecopy spacecroatiancroatian foodcuisinedalmatiadalmatian platedecorativedeliciousemptyflat layfoodiefreshgoat cheesegourmethamhard cheesehomemadekitchen tablemeatmediterraneanmediterranean foodmock upnaturaloilolive oilolivesornamentoverheadpalm leavespickledplace for textplateprosciuttorestaurantrusticsaltsaltysurfacetastytexturetile tablewine snackwooden board
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist