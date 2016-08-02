Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BALI - JANUARY 15: Balinese lady in a cleansing ceremony bathes at the spring pool in Pura Tirta Empul, Tapaksiring January 15, 2010 in Bali, Indonesia.
Photo Formats
3200 × 2133 pixels • 10.7 × 7.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.