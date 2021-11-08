Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095238161
Bali, Indonesia - Nov 8 2021 : Penjor pole for Galungan (Balinese Hindu holiday) celebration in front of Pura or balinese temple. Puri Ubud
N
By Neng etta
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
art culturebackgroundbalibali culturebalinesebalinese ceremonybamboobamboo polebeautifulbeautybloomingbluecelebrationcloseupcolorculturedecorationflowerfreshgalungangardengreenhandmadehinduhinduismindonesiaindonesianjanurjanur kuningkuningannatureofferingornamentaloutdoorpenjorpenjor baliplantpolereligionreligiousreligious festivalsummersymboltourismtraditiontraditionaltravelubudupacarawedding
Similar images
More from this artist