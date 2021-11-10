Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100308887
Bali, Indonesia - Nov 10 2021 : Banten Bali in lacquer box traditional balinese offering for Galungan Day filled with fruit, cake, flower and insence stick
By Neng etta
