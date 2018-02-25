Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bald man with beard wearing casual clothes and glasses afraid and shocked with surprise expression, fear and excited face.
Young caucasian hipster man wearing sunglasses over isolated background afraid and shocked with surprise expression, fear and excited face.
Young handsome brunette man with beard wearing glasses screams in despair and is unhappy on white isolated background
Beauty, fashion and people concept - Cool man with beard posing over white background
Beauty, fashion and people concept - Cool man with beard posing over white background
Attractive young bearded man looks with astonishment into camera, being amazed with news. Facial expression
Doubtful puzzled bearded male with curious expression, curves lips and looks aside, concentrated on something, has intriguing look, stands against white background with copy space for your text
Headshot of puzzled young male presses lips and looks in bewilderment, feels puzzlement, has hesitant expression, contemplates about something, dressed casually, poses against white background

See more

1124570798

See more

1124570798

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137994159

Item ID: 2137994159

Bald man with beard wearing casual clothes and glasses afraid and shocked with surprise expression, fear and excited face.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6056 × 3845 pixels • 20.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 635 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 318 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com