Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bald man with beard wearing builder jumpsuit uniform smiling and laughing with hand on face covering eyes for surprise. blind concept.
Young handsome man wearing worker uniform and hardhat doing ok gesture shocked with surprised face, eye looking through fingers. unbelieving expression.
Young hispanic man wearing painter uniform smiling happy doing ok sign with hand on eye looking through fingers
Young handsome african american worker man wearing blue uniform and security helmet smiling and laughing with hand on face covering eyes for surprise. Blind concept.
African black plumber man covering ears ignoring annoying loud noise, plugs ears to avoid hearing sound. Noisy music is a problem.
Man proud of himself over colorful backgound
Handsome young man with curly hair and bear weaing handyman uniform hugging oneself happy and positive, smiling confident. self love and self care
Middle age handsome man wearing mechanic uniform very happy and smiling looking far away with hand over head. searching concept.

See more

1806001957

See more

1806001957

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137994151

Item ID: 2137994151

Bald man with beard wearing builder jumpsuit uniform smiling and laughing with hand on face covering eyes for surprise. blind concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6056 × 3845 pixels • 20.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 635 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 318 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com