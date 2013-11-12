Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Balconies, view from below. Isolated fragment of urban building photo. Abstract modern architecture. Construction industry. Industrial business. Material geometric structure. Polygonal pattern.
Formats
5472 × 3459 pixels • 18.2 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 632 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 316 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG