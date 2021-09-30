Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080765456
baking Christmas cookies - traditional cakes, homemade, snow stars made of dough leavened under water
T
By TerezaKt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
bakebakerybiscuitbiscuitsboardcakecandycare packcelebrationchristmascookiecookingcupcakedecorateddecorationdecorativedeliciousdessertfoodfreshgiftglazegreetingshandmadeholidayhomemadeicingingredientskitchenmealorganicpastriespastrypieceprepareromanticseasonalsnackstarstarssugarsweetsweetstabletraditiontraditionaltreatswhitewinterwooden
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist