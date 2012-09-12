Images

BAKERSFIELD, CA - SEPT. 30: Construction of Mohawk St bridge over the Kern River is well underway setting precast concrete pilings on September 30, 2009 in Bakersfield, California.
38000596

Stock Photo ID: 38000596

BAKERSFIELD, CA - SEPT. 30: Construction of Mohawk St bridge over the Kern River is well underway setting precast concrete pilings on September 30, 2009 in Bakersfield, California.

Photo Formats

  • 4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Richard Thornton

Richard Thornton

