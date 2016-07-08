Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Baked halibut fillet with vegetables in parchment. Fish dish - roasted halibut with potato, broccoli and cauliflower. Food menu in minimal concept. Baked white fish on white concrete background
Formats
3489 × 5233 pixels • 11.6 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG