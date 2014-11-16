Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 596379920
Baked chicken in beer sauce with mushroom, carrots and bacon in an iron cast baking pan on a blue table, with some bread slices in a basket
Photo Formats
6144 × 4912 pixels • 20.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 799 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.