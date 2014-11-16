Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Baked chicken in beer sauce with mushroom, carrots and bacon in an iron cast baking pan on a blue table, with some bread slices in a basket
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

596379920

Stock Photo ID: 596379920

Baked chicken in beer sauce with mushroom, carrots and bacon in an iron cast baking pan on a blue table, with some bread slices in a basket

Photo Formats

  • 6144 × 4912 pixels • 20.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 799 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Cibusphoto.com

Cibusphoto.com

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.