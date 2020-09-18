Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086266211
Bahchisaraj, Russia - September 18, 2020: "Golden Fountain", Khan's Palace, Bakhchisarai, Crimea
V
By VPales
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquearchitecturebakhchisaraibakhchisaraybakhchysaraibottombowlcarvedcrimeacrimeanculturedecorationdesigndropsdwellingelegantexhibitexpositionfigureflowerfountaingildedgoldengutterhistorichistoryinteriorkhanlandmarkmarblemonumentmuseumnicheorientalornamentpalacepatternreceiverresidencesculpturesignspiralstylestylizationtraditionvesselvintagewateryard
Similar images
More from this artist