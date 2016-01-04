Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Badminton racket with white wave. On the green grass lies a badminton racket with a white net. Under the net lies a white shuttlecock with a green stripe. Sports Equipment.
Tennis Ball on Concrete Court
Detail of metal chair with rain drops.
Tennis Court Net Close Up
The tennis ball on a tennis court
Tennis player equipment
tennis court after rain, with wet floor
Close up image of a fishing net.

See more

605423672

See more

605423672

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137774491

Item ID: 2137774491

Badminton racket with white wave. On the green grass lies a badminton racket with a white net. Under the net lies a white shuttlecock with a green stripe. Sports Equipment.

Formats

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrew Swarga

Andrew Swarga