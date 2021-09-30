Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095963570
Backstage how operator working with professional camera. Videographer shoots clip with sexy woman dancing in dark studio with neon color light lamps. High quality photo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
actionadultbiohazardblackbroadcastingcameracameramancaucasianchannelcoronadigitalelectronicsepidemicequipmentfilmfilmingfluglovehealthhobbyholdingholdshygienejournalistlensmalemanmartial artsmaskmediamovienewsoperatorpandemicpanicpersonprofessionalquarantinereportersafetyshootingshotstreamingtechnologytelevisiontvvideovideographerviruswork
Categories: Technology, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist