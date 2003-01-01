Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Background wall texture abstract grunge ruined scratched texture.Grunge Background Texture, Dirty Splash Painted Wall, Abstract Splashed Art.Concrete wall white grey color for background. old grunge.
Formats
7500 × 5625 pixels • 25 × 18.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG