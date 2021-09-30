Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098983598
The background texture of the Scottish fabric, the name of which directly indicates the country of its origin. The second and more accurate name of this material is tartan.
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropcelticcheckedclothcolorcolourcottondecorationdesignenglishfabricfashionfibregeometricgraphichorizontalimagelinenmaterialornamentpatternedplaidprintquiltredretrorippledsampleschoolscotlandscottishsilkskirtsquarestripestyleswatchsymmetrytableclothtartantextiletexturetiltuniformwallpaperwavywearweavewoven
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist