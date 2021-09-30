Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095751899
Background Stone wall background with abstract spots. Beautiful gray marble texture with stains, abstract surface background. Finishing stone for building cladding. Furniture granite.
V
By Vera Larina
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstract spotsarchitecturebackdropbackgroundbackground wallbeautiful backgroundbeautiful divorcesblack texturebrownbuildingsbuiltconstructionculturedarkdecorativedesignfacadefacingfacing stonefinishing stonefortifiedfurniturefurniture granitegranitegraygreygrungehistoryliningmarblemarble backgroundmarble texturenaturalobsoleteplasterpolishedroughstainsstonestonewallsurfacetexturetexturedtextured wallvintagewallwall texturewhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist