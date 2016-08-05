Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Background of screw bolts, nuts, many screws. A set of screws, bolts, nuts and other homemade fasteners. Slight sharpness of roughness, possible graininess, blurry focus - Image
background from old vintage hand tools - set of different screws and nuts
background from old vintage hand tools - set of different screws and nuts
background from old vintage hand tools - set of different screws and nuts
background from old vintage hand tools - set of different screws and nuts
rusty bolts and nuts tools on background
Pile of fasteners and screws close up. scrap metal. different metal parts. industrial background
background from old vintage hand tools - set of different screws and nuts

See more

1844531140

See more

1844531140

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132270221

Item ID: 2132270221

Background of screw bolts, nuts, many screws. A set of screws, bolts, nuts and other homemade fasteners. Slight sharpness of roughness, possible graininess, blurry focus - Image

Formats

  • 5477 × 3651 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ALKLE

ALKLE