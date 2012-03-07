Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Background of a pink washcloth for washing dishes close-up. A pink washcloth with uneven horizontal lines. Background concept for cleaning or washing windows and household utensils
Formats
5639 × 3760 pixels • 18.8 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG