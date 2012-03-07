Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Background of a pink washcloth for washing dishes close-up. A pink washcloth with uneven horizontal lines. Background concept for cleaning or washing windows and household utensils
Edit
textile texture closeup , can be used as background
Dusty Pink background texture wall. paper. wall Beautiful concrete stucco. abstract shape and have copy space for text
Pink abstract texture background.
lilac textile texture as background for design-works
Pink corrugated paper texture, use for background. vivid colour with copy space for add text or object.
Pink paper texture, light background
Dusty Pink background texture wall. paper. wall Beautiful concrete stucco. abstract shape and have copy space for text

See more

1241553853

See more

1241553853

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141069191

Item ID: 2141069191

Background of a pink washcloth for washing dishes close-up. A pink washcloth with uneven horizontal lines. Background concept for cleaning or washing windows and household utensils

Formats

  • 5639 × 3760 pixels • 18.8 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Artem Sokolov

Artem Sokolov