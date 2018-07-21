Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Background with pancakes, textile dolls in folk costumes, sushki, caviar, sour cream and pussy-willow for Maslenitsa festival. Traditional Russian meal for Shrovetide. Greeting card or poster.Low key.
Edit
Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival, puja thali decorated with diya, haldi, kumkum and rice flower, sweet on black background
Delicious cheese and leek soup with minced meat
Variety of sweet tartlets with chocolate, caramel, pears, figs with cup of coffee and coffee beans around on black texture table.
Pancakes for breakfast. With strawberries, yogurt, eggs, flour and jam. Various ingredients
Honey, Honeycomb, Tea, Dried Fruits and Figs on Autumn Table
composition of honey products
bright candle flame and paper rose flowers on the water surface

See more

1061613701

See more

1061613701

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2110026848

Item ID: 2110026848

Background with pancakes, textile dolls in folk costumes, sushki, caviar, sour cream and pussy-willow for Maslenitsa festival. Traditional Russian meal for Shrovetide. Greeting card or poster.Low key.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Aleksei Mikhailechko