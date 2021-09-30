Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084647741
Background made from a macro photo of a plastic conveyor belt combined into sections, selective focus in the center.
Bonn, Germany
K
By Kinek00
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
automatedbackdropbackgroundbandbeltcellschaincloseupconnectedconnectionconveyerconveyorconveyor beltdeliverydistributionequipmentgrayindustrialindustrylinelinklogisticsmachinemachine partmachinerymacromanufacturematerialmeshedmoldingnobodyobjectpackagingpartpatternplasticplastic beltprocessproductionsectionssortingstoragestripsystemtechnologytexturetransittransporttransportationwarehouse
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist