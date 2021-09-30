Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082800992
Background made from a macro photo of pile of razor blades with yellow blades, isolated on a white background, top view.
Bonn, Germany
K
By Kinek00
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acuteangleappliancebackdropbackgroundbladechromeclose-upcloseupclovescombcutcutterdangerdetailedgeequipmentholesindustrialindustryironisolatedknifemacrometalmetallicnotchpatternpilerazorrazor bladerazor edgesawtoothseveralsharpshinysidesmoothsmooth knifestackstainlessstainless steelsteelstudiostudio shottapetooltoolswhiteyellow blade
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist