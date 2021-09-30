Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086953550
Background image of golden circle pattern on white Japanese paper
l
By loveshiba
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backbackgroundbeautifulbridalbrightbrushcirclecopy spaceearly springelegantfirst salefolding screenglitterglossygoldgold leafgold papergoldengolden folding screengorgeousgradientjapanesejapanese paperjapanese patternjapanese styleluxurynew yearnew year greeting cardpaperpatternroundshinesplashsplashestags: greetingstexturetraditionalwallpaperwedding
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist