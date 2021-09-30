Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090600866
Background image of construction site or building house, copy space
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apartmentarchitecturearchitecture and buildingsbackgroundsbluebuildbuildingclose-upconstructionconstruction industrycontractorcopy spacedirtyemptyenovatingequipmentflathighhome improvementhome interiorhouseimprovementindonesiaindoorsindustrialindustryladdermaterialmennewno peoplenot modernone personoutdoorpaintpaintingpropertyredecorationremodellingrenovationrepairingresidential buildingsteelstep laddertexturedwall - building featurewhitewindowwork
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist