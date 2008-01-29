Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Background of a glass cup in motion and rotation speed with blur, with yellow and magenta light, forms a beautiful abstract design with a black background
Formats
3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG