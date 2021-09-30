Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081955172
Background of different colorful gift boxes with ribbon bows. Set of presents for winter celebration, events, holidays and greetings. Concept of Christmas and New Year
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backdropbackgroundcelebrationchristmaschristmastimecollectioncolorfulcolorscraftcreativedesigndifferenteventfestivegift boxesgiftsgreetinghandmadeholidaymerry christmasminimalminimalisticnew yearnobodyobjectspackingparcelpartypresentsrowseasonsetshoppingsimplicitysurprisetraditionalvarietywinterwintertimexmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist