Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095038916
backdrop with a blue effect ray of light in the dark night.
N
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbeamblackblankblueblurbrightchristmasconcertcopydesigndiscoeffectelectricelementeventflood lightfloodlitframegleamglitterglowilluminationlamplaserledlitmagicmerrymodernmotionmusicnightpartypatternprojectorradiancerayrenderingsceneshinespacesparklespotlighttechniquetemplatetheater
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist