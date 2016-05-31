Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
back view of young caucasian woman at home looking at her laptop screen with one hand on the mouse and a cell phone on the keyboard.
Working together
business woman are brainstorming with blank screen laptop computer,teamwork working on desk concept,selective focus and vintage tone
The concept of working from home and home family education. A boy is sitting at his desk and studying online. New technology
Young business woman sitting at table and taking notes in notebook, On table is laptop, Smartphone and cup of coffee, Student learning online, Back to school education knowledge college university
Close up portrait of a young american woman working on laptop and drink coffee
Caucasian girl using internet indoors
cropped view of sexy girl in black underwear and white shirt using laptop and holding credit card

See more

1464556859

See more

1464556859

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133782661

Item ID: 2133782661

back view of young caucasian woman at home looking at her laptop screen with one hand on the mouse and a cell phone on the keyboard.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4000 pixels • 20.1 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

seto contreras

seto contreras