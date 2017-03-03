Images

Image
Back view of woman wearing striped shirt and her daughter with dark hair and braids sitting on floor near gas stove and baking pie or cake, spending time together.
Little boy trying to pick something from fridge while his mother opening the fridge door.
Portrait of beautiful but tired pregnant woman holding dustpan and broom, cleaning home
Close-up Of Young Woman Placing Tray Full Of Cookies In Oven At Kitchen
Young pregnant woman with the gestational diabetes self-test to control sugar.
Woman preparing a breakfast at her kitchen in the morning
Side View of a Pretty Young brunette with long Hair Arranging plates at the kitchen Cabinet
toddler baby girl playing on toy kitchen at home

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129599832

Item ID: 2129599832

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

StoryTime Studio

StoryTime Studio