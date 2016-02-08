Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Back view of mother and daughter wearing casual style clothing, woman taking out pie from gas oven, baking together during weekend at home, preparing tasty dessert.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG