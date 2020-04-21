Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Back view of female employee engaged in team Webcam conference on laptop, have online briefing or consultation from home, woman worker speak talk on group video call with diverse colleagues.
video blog concept - back view of young woman watching business video on laptop at home
Hand touching the keyboard of a laptop while watching a video call from friends of various ethnicities and various genders. quarantine and friendship concept.
couple waving while having a videocall in santa hats on laptop at home. social distancing during christmas festivity quarantine lockdown concept.
Doctor online. Female patient telling therapist using laptop webcam at home. The medical worker consults the girl remotely. Virtual hospital. Telemedicine.
Man using laptop for conversation via video chat at table, closeup
woman chatting with her girlfriend over a video call at home
Over the shoulder view of woman sitting and using modern laptop, typing on keyboard while having video conference with her teacher showing paper with text, studying online at home

See more

1926928274

See more

1926928274

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126442902

Item ID: 2126442902

Back view of female employee engaged in team Webcam conference on laptop, have online briefing or consultation from home, woman worker speak talk on group video call with diverse colleagues.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrew Angelov

Andrew Angelov