Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Back view of female employee engaged in team Webcam conference on laptop, have online briefing or consultation from home, woman worker speak talk on group video call with diverse colleagues.
Groom waves with his hand sitting in white cabrio
beautiful sexy blonde in red bikini takes a bath with sea salt and flowers, spa treatments
Businessman relaxing in front of laptop in office
Portrait of a smiling Asian woman ,sitting working in a coffee shop
Vacation Relaxation In Luxury
Smiling old lady lying on pool towel and enjoying novel stock photo
lifestyle portrait of attractive and happy middle aged Asian Indonesian woman 40s or 50s with grey hair and beautiful smile sitting in her car enjoying looking through window relaxed and cheerful

See more

1382740112

See more

1382740112

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126442839

Item ID: 2126442839

Back view of female employee engaged in team Webcam conference on laptop, have online briefing or consultation from home, woman worker speak talk on group video call with diverse colleagues.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3223 × 2149 pixels • 10.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrew Angelov

Andrew Angelov