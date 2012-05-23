Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Back view of boxer girls strong back during active bout. Two young girls in helmets standing opposite looking at each other preparing for new sparring on ring. Healthy lifestyle, extreme sport concept
Handle bar of bicycle with gears and boy hand
athlete performs pull-ups on a gravitron, no face
Sexy Asian girl managing their belly with sandbag in the gym.
women playing dumbbell and fitness

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137718283

Item ID: 2137718283

Back view of boxer girls strong back during active bout. Two young girls in helmets standing opposite looking at each other preparing for new sparring on ring. Healthy lifestyle, extreme sport concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KAMPUS

KAMPUS