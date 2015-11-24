Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Back view of Asian professional gardener prepare soil on wheelbarrows for planting ornamental plants in garden. Farmer take care of cultivated plants. Agriculture concept. Planting and decorate park.
Formats
4298 × 2865 pixels • 14.3 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG