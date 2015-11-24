Images

Back view of Asian professional gardener prepare soil on wheelbarrows for planting ornamental plants in garden. Farmer take care of cultivated plants. Agriculture concept. Planting and decorate park.
Mon Jam, Chiang Mai, Thailand - Jan 17,2015 : farmers in strawberry field at Aden farm, Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, one of the region in Thailand that can cultivate cold climate plants
Phnom Penh, CAMBODIA - July 15, 2019: a gardener with large scissors cuts trimmed bushes, hedges in the garden of the Royal Palace, the capital, greenery care
Farmer harvest vegetable cabbage in his field into boxes. Planting and harvesting concept
Blitar, Indonesia - November 16, 2019: A woman picks tea leaves at the Sirah Kencong Plantation, Blitar, East Java, Indonesia
Osaka, Osaka Prefecture/Japan-April 2016: Young woman traveler stops at crossroad to check phone.
10-2-2017 Tam Coc, Vietnam. A man is making banana slices.

2140410463

Item ID: 2140410463

Formats

  • 4298 × 2865 pixels • 14.3 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

Nach-Noth