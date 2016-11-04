Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Baby shower invitation 5x7 two card mockup with baby boy accessories, bodysuit, nipple or baby's dummy, gift box with copy space on blue pastel color background
card, a text
vintage old letters and paper on white background
Workspace. Mockup with Wedding invitation cards, envelopes, blue ribbon, e on white background. Overhead view. Flat lay, top view wedding invitation card Templates
Workspace. Wedding invitation cards, envelopes, grey fabric, ribbon, eucalyptus leaves on white background. Overhead view. Flat lay, top view wedding invitation card Templates
Spring or summer background with copy space for text: blank stationary template / invitation mockup, cyan envelope with butterfly contains petals, white flower with yellow heart. Top view.
Travel objects flatlay on yellow, blue and red with copy space
white notebook with pen on a blue background. Place for your text

See more

1013524795

See more

1013524795

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129271680

Item ID: 2129271680

Baby shower invitation 5x7 two card mockup with baby boy accessories, bodysuit, nipple or baby's dummy, gift box with copy space on blue pastel color background

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anna Fedorova_it

Anna Fedorova_it