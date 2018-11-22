Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Baby girl caucasian studies nature, examines the bark of a tree. Portrait of a child in an orange jumpsuit and a pink hat.
Portrait of a beautiful middle-aged woman in autumn jacket.
Beautiful young man hugs a pregnant woman in a red dress, standing on the sidewalk in blossom spring garden. Happy family concept. Mom in waiting for baby. Road to the Future.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125078793

Item ID: 2125078793

Baby girl caucasian studies nature, examines the bark of a tree. Portrait of a child in an orange jumpsuit and a pink hat.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Evtushkova Olga

Evtushkova Olga