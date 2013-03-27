Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Baby Girl (9 months old) sitting on floor and playing with toys at home in living room. Toys are property released.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3324 × 2912 pixels • 11.1 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 876 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 438 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.