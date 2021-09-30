Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101283032
Baba Ghanoush, baba ganoush, baba ghanouj, mutabbal. Mashed eggplant mixed with tahini. Dip, Middle East appetizer
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerarabicasianauberginebabaganoushbackgroundbreakfastcloseupcuisinedeliciousdietdipdisheggplantegyptfoodfreshganoujganoushgarlicghanoushgourmetgreekhealthyhomemadehummuslebaneselunchmashedmediterraneanmezzemiddlemoutabalmutabbaloiloiledoliveorganicparsleyplaterestaurantrusticsnacktahinatahinitastytraditionalvegetablevegetarianwooden
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist