Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Awesome top view to high mountains under cloudy sky. Minimalist mountain landscape in overcast. Dark atmospheric mountain scenery. Minimal alpine view from stone hill with snow to mountain range.
Formats
4200 × 2803 pixels • 14 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG