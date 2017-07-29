Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Awesome mountain landscape with vivid orange tent near large glacier tongue under clouds in night starry sky. Tent glow by orange light with view to glacier and mountains silhouettes in starry night.
Formats
5200 × 3470 pixels • 17.3 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG