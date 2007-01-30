Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
AVONDALE, AZ - APRIL 17: Carl Edwards #99 exits the track during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at the Phoenix International Raceway on April 17, 2009 in Avondale, AZ.
