Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Autumn sunlight illuminates the rows of autumnal leaf color trees in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park at Roosevelt Island on the East River on November 2021 in New York City.
Formats
5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG