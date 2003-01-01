Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Autumn sunlight illuminates the rows of autumnal leaf color trees in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park at Roosevelt Island. Midtown Manhattan skyscraper stand beyond the East River.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137751339

Item ID: 2137751339

Autumn sunlight illuminates the rows of autumnal leaf color trees in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park at Roosevelt Island. Midtown Manhattan skyscraper stand beyond the East River.

Formats

  • 8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

STUDIO BONOBO