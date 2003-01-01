Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Autumn sunlight illuminates the rows of autumnal leaf color trees in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park at Roosevelt Island in New City. Midtown Manhattan skyscraper stand beyond the East River.
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2137748665

Item ID: 2137748665

Autumn sunlight illuminates the rows of autumnal leaf color trees in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park at Roosevelt Island in New City. Midtown Manhattan skyscraper stand beyond the East River.

Formats

  • 8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

S

STUDIO BONOBO