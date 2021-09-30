Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080466671
Autumn landscape with frozen lake and the first snow of the season covering the trees near Mount Edith Cavell in Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada in the Rocky Mountains on foggy morning.
#1 Compound RD, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Related keywords
