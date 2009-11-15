Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The autumn color of the leaves is a phenomenon due to which they acquire various shades of yellow, orange, red, purple and brown during the several weeks of the fall season.
Formats
4600 × 2400 pixels • 15.3 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 522 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 261 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG