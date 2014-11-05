Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Autonomous Electric cars driving on computer screen with technology assistant tracking information, showing details. fleet management concept
Autonomous Electric cars driving on computer screen with technology assistant tracking information, showing details. fleet management concept
Oh no. Serious attentive smart programmer frowning and feeling irritated while looking at the transparent screen and noticing a mistake in her program
Productive work. Cheerful clever skilled programmer holding a modern tablet and smiling while looking at the transparent futuristic screen
Excited programmers. Emotional happy young programmers feeling excited while sitting together in front of a big transparent screen and smiling while finishing their important work
Facial recognition technology for industry worker to access machine control . Future concept interface showing digital biometric security system that analyze human face to verify personal data .
Important task. Concentrated professional IT men sitting at the table and looking at the screen while working late at night
Professional attitude. Young programmers coding and working together while providing security

See more

1023747196

See more

1023747196

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123757569

Item ID: 2123757569

Autonomous Electric cars driving on computer screen with technology assistant tracking information, showing details. fleet management concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3164 pixels • 20 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 527 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 264 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Audio und werbung

Audio und werbung