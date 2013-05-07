Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Automobile production line. Modern car assembly plant. Interior of a high-tech factory, manufacturing
Kaluzhsky region, RUSSIA - june 16: Car's body (Mitsubishi Outlander) is going pipeline at automotive Mitsubishi (PASM) plant on june 16, 2015
Vung Tau, VIETNAM - JAN 6 2021: Automotive suspension test and brake test rolls in a auto repair service.interior garage industry concept.
Line of yellow taxi cabs waiting for passengers outside Tegel Airport in Berlin. Berlin, Germany March 29, 2013.
MIAMI, FL -3 JAN 2019- View of luxury cars from the Hertz Ultimate Series at the rental car center at the Miami International Airport (MIA), formerly Wilcox Field.
Cherkasy, Ukraine - June 17, 2013: The first issue of the Chinese brand "JAC" car factory
KALININGRAD, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 16, 2014: Cars stand on the conveyor line of assembly shop. Automobile production
Hong Kong - March 3, 2018: Taxis are waiting for passengers at taxi station in Hong Kong.

See more

1060564451

See more

1060564451

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124383099

Item ID: 2124383099

Automobile production line. Modern car assembly plant. Interior of a high-tech factory, manufacturing

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

TRMK

TRMK