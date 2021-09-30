Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083359277
Automation concept: Selective focus on welding head of robot in automotive part manufacturing plant.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aiarcarmartificial intelligenceassembleassemblyautoautomateautomatedautomationautomobileautomotivecarcloseupconstructionengineeringequipmentfactoryfuturefuturisticheavyheavy industryindustrialindustrylightlinemachinemachinerymanufacturemanufacturingmechanicalmetalmodernnobodyplatformprocessproductionrobotroboticservicesmartsparksparklesteeltechnologytorchvehiclewelderweldingworking
Categories: Technology, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist