Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Automatic robot vacuum cleaner. Robotic device for house cleaning, professional cleaning. Washing vacuum cleaner. Man holding mobile phone. Smartphone with app. Green screen chroma key. Smart home.
Close-up of male hands touching of smartphone. Green screen Chroma Key. Close up. Tracking motion.
Mobile phone on green office desk background. 3D Illustration
Phone mobile telephone with a vertical green screen in tram chroma key smartphone technology cell phone zoom display hand on white background isolate
Women hand holding smartphone isolated on green background
Smartphone Green Background
Phone Vector icon . Lorem Ipsum Illustration design

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124379763

Item ID: 2124379763

Automatic robot vacuum cleaner. Robotic device for house cleaning, professional cleaning. Washing vacuum cleaner. Man holding mobile phone. Smartphone with app. Green screen chroma key. Smart home.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

vimpro